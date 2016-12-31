Dawning of a new year not to be missed

A beautiful way to greet the first sun of the year.

IMAGINE watching the first rays of the sun for 2017 hitting the Australian coast at it's very most easterly point.

Thanks to the sponsorship of Crystal Castle the First Sun event is on again at Cape Byron Lighthouse.

Be part of the early morning, family friendly event at Cape Byron Lighthouse and part of the silent sunrise meditation with a 5.15am sharp start.

Start the new year with 'considered intention' while listening to relaxing music as the first glimpse of the sun breaks through the skies.

This is a way to celebrate the true Spirit of Byron Bay - peaceful, happy, healthy and inclusive. You can partake in free Yoga or Hawaiian Empowerment or simply set your New Year intention which will conclude the morning.

Start your New Year with a radiant healthy start - healing and wellness from the inside out! Walk or catch the shuttle bus from Clarkes Beach carpark (between 4.30am- 8.30am).

Presented and hosted by Crystal Castle, Byron Community Centre and Byron Shire Council, First Sun captures the true essence of Byron Bay.

Schedule:

5.15am - First Light Crystal Bowl Soundscape

5.35am - Guided Meditation

5.50am- Silent Intention as the Sun Emerges

5.55am - Chant for Peace

6.00am - Universal OM

6.10am - Bunyarra Dancers

6.30am - Your Choice of Activity

-Yoga for Body, Mind & Soul

-Kahuna Hawaiian Empowerment

-New Year Intention Activities

7.15am- First Sun wrap up

*FREE Shuttle Bus from Clarkes Beach Car park 4.30-8.30am

NO CAR ACCESS TO LIGHTHOUSE