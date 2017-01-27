Dashcam footage captures Pacific Highway crash

Dash Cam Owners Australia posted the footage on Facebook, with "thanks to Stewart".

"This is my footage from 17/1/17 southbound along the Pacific Highway, near Brunswick Heads.

"The other driver fell asleep and slammed into the side of my Prado, which was towing a large caravan at the time.

"This caused us to spin 180 deg and flip the van.

"I had my wife and 3 young children on board at the time and as you can see, there is nothing I could do to avoid the impact, just grateful we all came out relatively unscathed."