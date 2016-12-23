27°
News

DASH CAM: Four-wheel drive rolls, lands in driveway

22nd Dec 2016 9:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HEART-STOPPING moment when a four-wheel drive rolled over in a North Coast residential street on and ended up in someone's driveway, has been captured on a driver's dash cam.

It appears the driver's vehicle may have been clipped at the back by a dark-coloured vehicle.

Several people are filmed coming to the aid of the driver, including two joggers whose actions are questioned on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page.

"Studies show putting your hand up before a car hits you does not make it hurt less," one person wrote.

"Somebody please remind these joggers, the first part of first aid/response on this occasion is DANGER. In other words check you yourself are not in danger, which is what you put yourself in the with your crossed the road," another said.

The man who captured the footage, "Danny", said nobody was seriously injured.

The rollover was captured on December 19 in Murwillumbah. 

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dash cam footage murwillumbah traffic

Pig rape, animal massacre: Two men to appear in court today

Pig rape, animal massacre: Two men to appear in court today

VIDEO, PHOTOS: TWO men, aged 20 and 22, have been charged with one count of bestiality and two counts of torture, beat and cause death of animal.

Halfway mark reached for housing development

Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Planned shopping centre to create hundreds of new jobs

Hottest gifts for the cool kids this Christmas

Toy Kingdom and Playforever Toys owner Carey Horner and his team, Kim Mills, Max Hooper, Tess McIntyre, and Cameron Taylor-Brown, love to help shoppers find that perfect gift for christmas.

Some of the best toys are selling out on the Northern Rivers

Woman trashed motel room, left without paying

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

QLD woman charged after incident

Local Partners

Ever wondered what to buy that person who has everything?

LOCALLY made, Father Mac's Heavenly Puddings is the gift that fits many occasions and having sold over a million puddings, the joy is widely spread.

Stay safe this Christmas: Emergency personnel

ABOVE: Marine Rescue NSW staff, from left, unit commander (Ballina MR) Andrea Danvers, radio operator Norm Lannoy and regional operations manager NSWMR John Murray encourage everyone to be safe and smart on the water this summer.

Safety is the best gift this Christmas

The gigs you need to know about in the Northern Rivers

ELECTRONIC: Local duo Nocturnal Tapes features Lachie Mulligan on electronics and Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals. They will perform at the Pacific Hotel in Yamba on Saturday, from 9.30pm.

Rock, indie, folk, pop music and more

Art goes out around town this Summer

EXHIBITION: Janet, Amy & Kandy Stone , 2001, Silver gelatin photograph, by Jacklyn Wagner.

We asked Brett Adlington for two off-site arts events

Your summer snap could be worth $579!

Georgia Wheatland's photo entitled Dive into Summer won last year's I Am Summer competition.

Entries now open in the I Am Summer competition

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

A COURT in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber for allegedly sending his bodyguards to beat up a photographer and take his camera equipment.

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Middle Kid makes Falls debuts with an edge

FRESH: Tim Fitz, Hannah Joy and Harry Day are an indie pop rock trio from Sydney known as The Middle Kids.

The Sydney band will be releasing an EP in February

Art goes out around town this Summer

EXHIBITION: Janet, Amy & Kandy Stone , 2001, Silver gelatin photograph, by Jacklyn Wagner.

We asked Brett Adlington for two off-site arts events

British pop icon cancels Lismore show

NO SHOW: Lloyd Cole Australian promoters have decided not to go ahead with his Lismore gig.

Lloyd Cole had a local show scheduled next month

Cruise ship rescue to air on our screens in the new year

ADVENTURE: Diane Davis is rescued by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Lismore's Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter crew called to sea

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

OPEN TODAY: 11.30AM - 12.00PM Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return.

Newly Built Contemporary Family Home

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 Call Tara or...

OPEN TODAY: 11.00 - 11.30AM Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

OPEN TODAY: 10.00 - 10.30AM One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Possum Creek 2479

House 7 4 3 UNDER CONTRACT!

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

VIEWS &amp; COASTAL BREEZES!

6 Ewandale Close, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 3 UNDER CONTRACT!

A SUPER, SUPER INVESTMENT - OR LARGE FAMILY HOME on over an acre - in the Village of Clunes SNEAK PEAK - FIRST OPEN 17 DECEMBER! At the end of a sweeping...

6% + Gross Return Freehold in Buzzing Mullum!

Shop 2/53 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

Commercial *FREEHOLD ONLY FOR SALE. BUSINESS IS NOT FOR SALE Here is a ... Fixed Price...

*FREEHOLD ONLY FOR SALE. BUSINESS IS NOT FOR SALE Here is a fabulous investment opportunity in Mullumbimby’s bustling town centre. Charming and unique, the shop...

Family Home in Premier Location

15 Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000 to...

This wonderful residence is being offered for the first time in over 32 years. It has been a family home since new and is positioned opposite direct access to...

Halfway mark reached for housing development

Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Planned shopping centre to create hundreds of new jobs

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

What $2.1m gets you in city's most elite street

15-17 Kara View Court Rangeville

This is what $2.1m can get you in an elite Toowoomba street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!