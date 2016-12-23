DASH CAM: Four-wheel drive rolls, lands in driveway

A HEART-STOPPING moment when a four-wheel drive rolled over in a North Coast residential street on and ended up in someone's driveway, has been captured on a driver's dash cam.

It appears the driver's vehicle may have been clipped at the back by a dark-coloured vehicle.

Several people are filmed coming to the aid of the driver, including two joggers whose actions are questioned on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page.

"Studies show putting your hand up before a car hits you does not make it hurt less," one person wrote.

"Somebody please remind these joggers, the first part of first aid/response on this occasion is DANGER. In other words check you yourself are not in danger, which is what you put yourself in the with your crossed the road," another said.

The man who captured the footage, "Danny", said nobody was seriously injured.

The rollover was captured on December 19 in Murwillumbah.