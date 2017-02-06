Dangerous tree to be cut down

a 22M TALL Norfolk Pine tree at Byron Bay will be removed after an arborist report deemed it unsafe. Supplied

REPEATED hits from careless drivers have damaged a landmark leaning Norfolk Pine beyond saving at the Byron beachfront.

A report from an independent firm of arborists told Council the cause of the tree's deterioration was likely due to past physical damage from repeated vehicle impacts to the trunk when Bay St was two-way.

A 3m sapling will be planted in its place.

Situated in Apex Park opposite the Beach Hotel in Bay Street, Byron Bay, the tree will be removed due to deterioration and safety concerns sometime in mid-February, weather permitting.

Byron Shire Council's director of infrastructure services, Phil Holloway, said concerns over the leaning tree had seen a recent independent arborist inspection take place.

"Unfortunately the report has come back that the tree has deteriorated further in the past year and there is a possibility of it falling," he said.

"The risk is too high for people and motorists in the highly visited location and the decision has been made to remove the tree."

Mr Holloway said the tree will be removed and a permeable plastic grid laid to allow parking and a new 3m high juvenile tree will then be planted.

However, Mr Holloway said a recent inspection of the Norfolk Pines on Shirley St, which sustained significant damage a few years back due to storm and hail damage, had shown that the health of these trees was improving due to the treatment program.