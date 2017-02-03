33°
Dangerous driver wanted by police

Claudia Jambor
| 3rd Feb 2017 4:09 PM
NSW police cars Coffs Harbour. 06 November 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate
NSW police cars Coffs Harbour. 06 November 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

POLICE are appealing to the public to help them track down a dangerous driver after a pursuit in Lismore this morning.

Richmond Local Area Command officers sighted a 2011 silver Holden Commodore with the number plate BK 763 AJ near the Lismore Showground about 11.40am.

The driver then moved onto the wrong side of the road at Tweed St, leading the officers to terminate the pursuit due to the high risk to other road users.

Police later discovered the car had been stolen that triggered a search for the driver.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call triple zero immediately and not approach the driver, who is considered dangerous by police.

Topics:  lismore lismore showground northern rivers crime police pursuit stolen car

