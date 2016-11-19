Dancers on their toes for Christmas concert

Preparing for the Sharon Sidney School of Dance Christmas Concert are, from left front, Jada Lamerton, 6, and Amaya Assenhimer, 7. From back left, Indigo Scanlan, 8, Jellian Doohan, 8, Layla Denmeade, 8, Katariina Bennett, 8 and Esther Gilbert, 7.

TUTUS, tinsel and twinkly smiles were on show yesterday, as dozens of talented ballerinas gathered for a dress rehearsal ahead of the 31st Sharon Sidney School of Dance Christmas Concert next week.

The Lismore Workers Club was ablaze as youngsters of all ages clad in a dazzling rainbow of costumes, came together for a full dress rehearsal ahead of next Tuesday's concert.

Grand dame Heather Sidney had her hands full pinning headdresses on a several Holly Fairies, while nearby a group of ballerina wearing jewel-toned tutus were practising their steps.

Ms Sidney said she was thrilled to have held the concerts for 31 consecutive years, with the profits benefiting Camp Quality.

"Camp Quality has always been a charity close to our hearts, as we have taught many children over the years who have used their services,” she said.

"I'm really proud of all the dancers we have taught over the years and now we even have some of their children here.”

Ms Sidney said the concert will open with a Christmas scene and will include all kinds of dancing, including classical ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary and national character.

Dancers Allesha Hurst 13, and her sister Imogen 10, have been dancing for 10 and seven years respectively and said they love performing at the concerts.

"It's fun and we like dancing with our friends,” they said.

Ms Sidney said one of the strengths of the concert's long-running success was the strong relationships the school had developed over the year with key supporters.

"It's wonderful we have been able to use the same team over the years, with compare Wilson Cregan, video man John Devoy, recent addition Brian McCartny does the sound and the wonderful Lismore CWA ladies man the door,” she said.

Nena Lamerton was there watching her daughter Jada practice.

"Jada loves all the fun of dancing and dressing up with her friends,” she said.

Tickets are available at the door for the Sharon Sidney School of Dance 31st Christmas Concert at the Lismore Workers Club on November 22, starting at 7pm.