Dancers, music and food stalls at Indonesian festival

NIMBIN will play host to a special Indonesian-flavoured festival at both the Nimbin Bush Theatre and outside in the courtyard and Phoenix Rising Cafe stage, next to Mulgum Creek.

There will be dancers, music, food stalls and more from 11am through to 5pm, followed by a special evening concert inside the Bush Theatre from 7pm.

There will be no charge for the daytime section of the event, but the evening concert of Gamelan music and dancing will have an entry fee of $15/$10.

The day-long event is being organised and presented by non-profit Gold Coast-based Indonesian dance troupe Seharum Nusantara.

Formed in 2009, core members of the group perform regularly at festivals and community events throughout Australia and oversea.

Aiming to promote harmony amongst all people by introducing their mother culture to Australians, the group often seeks the supports and participation from local Indonesians and multicultural groups wherever they perform.

Their events often include tuition and participation for those who are keen to learn some new ways of expression through dance, including the Tari Piring (plate dance), Manuk Dadali (Garuda eagle dance), the Giring-Giring dance (using bamboo poles filled with dry beans), and the Betawi dance.

From 7pm, a concert of traditional Indonesian music with a mini Gamelan orchestra will be held at the Bush Theatre, featuring more dancing.

Tickets to the evening concert are available via the Bush Theatre's website at nimbinbushtheatre.com/events.