Good food and a game of cricket

Back: Woodenbong Australia Day winners: Representative Members of the Woodenbong Rural Fire Brigade for Community Organisation. Front: Madeleine Barrett for Young Citizen: Nan Krurup for Citizen of the Year: Katelyn Grimmett for Junior Sportsperson and Alex Jones the Ambassador. PHOTO: JOYCE MARSH

DAMPER, billy tea and the raising of the Australian and Aboriginal flags kicked off Australia Day celebrations at the Woodenbong Public Hall.

The large audience then adjourned to the inside of the hall to hear an address from MC Lindsay Passfield, the Australia Day prayer spoken by Denise Seaton, and the youth address presented by Woodenbong school captains Penny Lee, Josh Weston and Jaydn Want.

The Australia Day guest speaker was John Martin, who spoke of his family's migration to Australia in 1842, settling at Stroud. Then, in 1906, later generations - including 14 children - moved to Woodenbong.

The Australia Day address was presented by ambassador Alex Jones, with the assistance of Auslan interpreters.

Woodenbong Australia Day Citizen of the Year Nan Krarup with Alex Jones the Ambassador.

Mr Jones has not let his deafness impede his career as he is well known for his work with the Australian Theatre of the Deaf, is a co-founder of a captioning company Ai Media, and acts in TV and film.

After his address he presented the Australia Day awards.

Citizen of the Year for Woodenbong was Nan Krarup

Young Citizen winner was Madeleine Barrett and Woodenbong's junior sportsperson was Katelyn Grimmett.

Woodenbong Community Organisation winner was Woodenbong Rural Fire Brigade.

The official ceremony was followed by the now-famous Woodenbong pork roast rolls and fancy treats.

The City vs Country cricket match was the highlight of the afternoon.