Damaging wind gusts and storm predicted for afternoon

Samantha Elley
| 17th Oct 2016 6:36 AM
An image that shows storm potential.
An image that shows storm potential. Higgins Storm Chasers

UPDATE 10.30AM: THE Bureau of Meteorology have advised that a trough moving through the Northern Rivers could bring damaging winds and storm activity this afternoon.

"During this afternoon we are expecting a thunderstorm to develop around the Lismore area,” a BOM forecaster said.

"There is a slight risk of damaging wind gusts but it is difficult to determine at this stage.

The wind change won't get through until late this evening, (starting) from around 4 or 5pm.”

The forecaster said it should ease after half an hour to an hour as the trough moves off-shore during the evening.

INITIAL: HIGGINS Storm Chasers have predicted some thunderstorm activity for the Northern Rivers today.

According to the independent weather gurus, data is indicating some severe potential with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

The Bureau of Meteorology has posted that a cold front over New South Wales will move into the Tasman Sea later today, leaving a generally cool west to southwest flow over the state.

In the wake of the front, a high pressure system will slowly move east across south eastern Australia from Tuesday.

There is a high (70%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening.

The bureau are also predicting a strong chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening.

Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h increasing to 25 to 35 km/h in the morning then turning westerly 15 to 25 km/h in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

Damaging wind gusts and storm predicted for afternoon

