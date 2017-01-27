Cyclists in a pack are 'somewhat demented': LETTER

This letter writer says cyclists become dangerous when they form a pack.

CYCLIST behaviour has much in common with that of dogs.

Individually they are friendly and gentle - each is probably a loving grandfather carefully husbanding his pension funds for the benefit of his family - but once formed into a pack they become somewhat demented.

Pedestrians young and old are forced to the side as the pack rushes along the narrow shared paths, not realising that the strolling pedestrian they are overtaking may be wearing ear phones.

Grunting and farting is insufficient warning and the first the walker knows is an unpleasant waft of BO as the cyclists rush past - on either and sometimes on both sides - with hairless varicose-veined legs stabbing at the pedals to match the speed of the rest of the pack.

The pack has little regard for the shared path guidelines and helmets are worn by the cycle, not the rider.

"Cyclists must dismount” signs are treated with contempt.

I don't want to see these old chaps as enemies - some may be bookish emeriti professors others late blooming gays - but I sense that the pack-leaders are hardened hoods.

Roger Carlsson,

Ballina.