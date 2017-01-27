29°
News

Cyclists in a pack are 'somewhat demented': LETTER

27th Jan 2017 2:26 PM
This letter writer says cyclists become dangerous when they form a pack.
This letter writer says cyclists become dangerous when they form a pack.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CYCLIST behaviour has much in common with that of dogs.

Individually they are friendly and gentle - each is probably a loving grandfather carefully husbanding his pension funds for the benefit of his family - but once formed into a pack they become somewhat demented.

Pedestrians young and old are forced to the side as the pack rushes along the narrow shared paths, not realising that the strolling pedestrian they are overtaking may be wearing ear phones.

Grunting and farting is insufficient warning and the first the walker knows is an unpleasant waft of BO as the cyclists rush past - on either and sometimes on both sides - with hairless varicose-veined legs stabbing at the pedals to match the speed of the rest of the pack.

The pack has little regard for the shared path guidelines and helmets are worn by the cycle, not the rider.

"Cyclists must dismount” signs are treated with contempt.

I don't want to see these old chaps as enemies - some may be bookish emeriti professors others late blooming gays - but I sense that the pack-leaders are hardened hoods.

Roger Carlsson,

Ballina.

Lismore Northern Star
Plane crash investigation could take months, police say

Plane crash investigation could take months, police say

UPDATE: Shocking photos of the tragic crash, which killed a North Coast pilot and his partner, have been released.

Dashcam footage captures Pacific Highway crash

Dramatic dashcam footage has surfaced of a crash at Brunswick Heads recently.

"There is nothing I could do to avoid the impact"

Couch fished out: Australia Day partiers trash local lake

Rubbish cleaned up from Lake Ainsworth this morning. Photos from Lennox Head Resident's Association.

"This is what we can achieve when we work together."

Shop closes early on Aus Day due to 'public behaviour'

The sign posted on the doors of Muzza's Milk Bar, Evans Head.

Ice cream store takes a stand, shuts up shop

Local Partners

Couch fished out: Australia Day partiers trash local lake

AMONG all the litter left over from Australia Day revellers was an actual couch found in the lake itself, to their disbelief.

Who was crowned Bogan of the Year?

Winner of the Alstonville Bogan of the Year competitiion, Adelle Weir.

Flannels, pie-eating and beer guts on display in true blue fashion

10 things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

RED CARPET: Shane Rennie, tour manager, and Bronwyn Kidd, Flickerfest director, bringing the tour home to Mullum.

Film, theatre, community events and more

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

Intimate stories of local women and their vaginas

MUSICIAN: Local artist Ilona Harker aill be one of the women sharing their stories at the Vagina ConVersations #2 this February.

The Vagina ConVersations will be performing this February.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

THE popular and long-running American soap will film several celebratory 30th anniversary episodes.

  • TV

  • 27th Jan 2017 2:30 PM

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Triple j's Hottest 100

There are few things more divisive than the Triple J Httest 100

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

The Franklin Electric will raise the ceiling in Byron Bay

MULTI-SKILLED: Montreal-based Jon Matte fronts The Franklin Electric.

Canadian band have released a new album: Blue Ceilings.

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Soulful Queenslander With Hamptons Luxe Style

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

BANGALOWS BEST BUY!

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 or EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Lismore house prices 'severely unaffordable'

Aerial of Lismore. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Less affordable than New York, Tokyo, Singapore and Dublin

Demolition starts on one of Casino's oldest buildings

68 Barker Street, Casino, built in the 1890s and formerly known as Holwood House.

The house had been left to deteriorate, now it's being knocked down

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!