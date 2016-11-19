Cycling with the wind in your mo

Movember in Mullum: cyclists (left to right) David Martin, Andrew Baguley and Jason Edwards say riding is meditative and a great way for men (and others) to chat in a non-confrontational environment.

"CYCLING is one of those things where groups of men can get together and talk without it being a men's group,” Jason Edwards said from a Northern Rivers bike shop.

Colleague Andrew Baguley sets the scene: "you've got a bit of freedom, the wind in your hair.”

The two men and their boss, True Wheel Cycles owner David Martin, are spruiking the benefits of cycling for men at risk of depression, as part of mens' health awareness campaign Movember (where men grow moustaches and raise money/awareness throughout November).

"We were chatting about the issue of male suicide at work one day and when I looked into Movember, I realised there wasn't much happening in the Northern Rivers,” Mr Edwards said.

Mr Martin's bike shop is in Mullumbimby, a town of flat roads perfect for cycling and a 30km ride to the beach at Brunswick Heads.

The three cyclists are inviting men, women and children to meet at the shop on Sunday at 7.30am for a "casual ride” to Brunswick and back: the True Mo Riders.

"I think the links between a healthy body and a healthy mind are quite well known,” Mr Edwards said.

Mr Martin said repetitive cycling action is a meditative thing.

"Do it for an hour, you're definitely in a zone,” he said.

"We'll talk about all sorts of stuff on the bike,” says Mr Baguley "it's easy because you're side by side, out in the open.

"You'll get lawyers, children, pro-riders all coming together to cycle; that's what you'll find on a bunch ride.

"Everyone is welcome.”

The group has officially registered True Mo Riders on the Movember campaign website and is inviting interested cyclists or donors to register support online or by signing up in store.

"I've noticed having [the sign up form] on the counter has already led to breakdowns of the silence on male suicide,” Mr Martin said.

"Customers are actually talking to us about mens' health and we've got about 40 cyclists coming on Sunday.”

Mr Edwards said cyclists would be invited to stay in Mullumbimby after Sunday's morning cycle for the Mullumbimby Music Festival.