CWA treats sell like hot cakes

Baked goods made by members across the Northern Rivers sold like hot cakes at the NSW Country omen's Association annual market at Kingscliff.

KEEN customers were hammering on the door early, wanting to snap up the cakes, preserves and slices baked by the good ladies of the Far North Coast Country Women's Association for their annual summer market, raising over $2000 for a good cause.

So great were the crowds at the Kingscliff Community Hall on Saturday, CWA members from Alstonville, Ballina, Bangalow, Bonalbo, Brunswick Heads, Casino, Coraki, Evans Head, Kingscliff, Kyogle, Lennox Heads, Lismore, Mullumbimby, Murwillumbah, Old Bonalbo, Tablam and Urbenville branches took it in turns to dog-sit customer's pooches outside the Kingscliff hall.

According to CWA FNC group publicity officer Janet Henderson, their annual market is a much anticipated event for holiday makers and the Kingscliff community who came out and showed their support for the hard-working members.

"There were mouth-watering home baked cakes on sale that literally 'went like hotcakes'," she said.

"There were home-made preserves, handicrafts, a wide variety of books, a White Elephant Stall and light refreshments were also available."

HOT DOG: Far North Coast CWA group president Anne Kotz minds a customer's dog at the group's annual summer market at Kingscliff on Saturday. Janet Henderson

Ms Henderson said $2000 was raised to support CWA projects on the far north coast community as well as women and children in our Pacific region.

She said CWA members represent all ages and demographics of the Far North NSW community - and new members are always welcome.

"If any ladies would like to know more about the work of this wonderful organisation, or would like to join, please feel welcome to visit the CWA website, or visit the CWA Far North Coast Group Facebook page," she said.