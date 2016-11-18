CSG film to shine with special screening

THE story of the Northern Rivers' remarkable movement to protect the region from coal seam gas mining will be told in a special screening of the award-winning documentary The Bentley Effect at Murwillumbah tonight.

The film, which has already screened to sold-out theatres at Byron Bay, Lismore and Nimbin, will be shown at The Regent Cinema tonight at 7pm, followed by a discussion panel with director and producer Brendan Shoe- bridge, Tweed Lock The Gate representative Michael McNamara and Northen Rivers Guardians president Scott Sledge.

A near six-year labour of love by local director and producer Brendan Shoe- bridge, The Bentley Effect chronicles the campaign from first hearing news of "good, clean energy" resources to the fateful showdown at the gates of Bentley, near Lismore.

The reception to the film has been extraordinary, receiving standing ovations at all its screenings.

"I was completely blown away by the audience reaction to The Bentley Effect's world premiere," Mr Shoebridge said.