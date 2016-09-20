25°
Crossing Australia to send a message of hope

Samantha Elley
| 20th Sep 2016 10:00 AM
Steve Grace (right) entertains his well-wishers at The Farm, Byron Bay on Sunday after travelling across Australia to raise awareness on rural depression. The Harley Davidson is the first of its type to be ridden across the Simpson Desert.
Steve Grace (right) entertains his well-wishers at The Farm, Byron Bay on Sunday after travelling across Australia to raise awareness on rural depression. The Harley Davidson is the first of its type to be ridden across the Simpson Desert.

HE HAS sung his way to the top of the US Billboard Gospel Charts and now he is the first man to ride a Harley Davidson across Australia and, for a worthy cause.

Steve Grace is an Australian country gospel singer-songwriter who acted on the crazy dream he had of crossing Australia to raise awareness against depression and suicide.

"We kept patiently working on the dream and believing that what we've pioneered for 30 years in Australia would connect with those who had a conviction to see change take place in remote regions regarding depression and suicide,” Grace wrote on his blog.

"The statistics and news reports are devastating. Too many Australians are ending their lives tragically.”

For Steve the story is personal as his son Ryan is a suicide survivor.

The four week mission of riding across Australia and visiting rural towns was so he could share his story of hope with the small communities they came across.

"We tackled the deserts of Australia,” he announced at his finish celebration at The Farm at Byron Bay on Sunday to an enthusiastic group of supporters.

"We crossed parts of the Great Sandy desert, the Victorian desert and we have crossed the Simpson desert for the first time with a Harley Davidson.

"Even the people at Harley Davidson couldn't believe (the bike) could do that.”

Steve and his team had to contend with extreme weather while on their journey.

"This whole trip we were either outrunning storms, waiting for storms to pass or for flood waters to go down so we could cross rivers,” he said.

They visited towns such as Geraldton, WA, Denham, WA, and Alice Springs, NT to name a few.

"The community barbeque events have been well attended and the messages we've shared about combatting depression and suicide have been greatly appreciated,” Steve wrote in his blog.

"In some remote communities we've been able to give every kid in town a joy ride on the Harley, donate footballs, frisbees and beanies, plus introduce them to the local youth workers and counsellors.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crossing australia, depression, gospel, steve grace, suicide

