Cricket draw is just idiotic: OPINION

IF there is going to be some blood-letting among the Australian cricket fraternity let's hope it doesn't stop with the players, coaches and selectors.

Heads should roll at Cricket Australia for downgrading Test cricket so much it's almost an after thought in the summer season.

Blame administrators for the Australian cricket team's woeful preparation for the three-Test series against South Africa.

Instead of being at home with several Sheffield Shield matches under their belts, the Aussies were getting whitewashed in an otherwise meaningless series of one-day matches against the Proteas in South Africa.

Australia used to be a fortress where visiting Test teams were thrown in on wickets prepared to best suit the home team's bowling attack.

Before facing up to the Aussies, state teams would have a crack at denting their confidence and the national team members would be well seasoned and hardened for the summer ahead.

Now we are more concerned about jamming the schedule with endless one-day and T20 cricket and Test matches are relegated to the second or third tier of the ladder.

Most of the team that have already gone down 2-0 in the series against South Africa are our best players and have performed well in patches.

I don't want to make too many excuses for professional players performing badly, but let's start the culling at the top with the person who agreed to this idiotic draw in the first place.