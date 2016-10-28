26°
News

CREEPY: Man broke into women's homes while they slept

28th Oct 2016 8:32 AM Updated: 8:32 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE are calling for more victims to come forward after a man was arrested for breaking into two Lismore homes yesterday.

Police allege that a 34-year-man recently broke into two homes at night that were occupied by lone women, senior constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said.

The man approached the women while they were in bed, asking for the use of a phone or speaking to them in an irrational manner.

After the women have threatened to call police the man has left.

Neither woman was physically hurt but both were quite upset by the ordeal, snr cnst Henderson said.

On Thursday afternoon Lismore Detectives have arrested and charged the man with break & enter with intent to commit a serious indictable offence, and aggravated break and enter with intent to commit a serious indictable offence.

He was also charged with an unrelated offence of failing to comply with reporting obligations (child protection register).

He was bail refused by police and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Police believe there are potentially more victims who have not reported these offences to police, snr cnst Henderson said.

If you or anyone you know has experienced a similar incident please contact Lismore Detectives without delay on 6626 0599.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  break in crime police

Conditions perfect for a big storm on the North Coast

Conditions perfect for a big storm on the North Coast

IF the predictions are anything to go by, the Northern Rivers is in for some interesting weather today.

CREEPY: Man broke into women's homes while they slept

A man and woman were arrested following a police chase last night at Blacksoil.

34-year-man recently broke into two homes at night

Council was warned after raw sewage pollution of river

Sewage contamination of a river. File photo.

Health risks for swimmers included "vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea"

5 unusual shark deterrent devices you can buy or make now

The PVC shark cage which became an internet sensation.

They might work, but maybe don't trust your life with them

Local Partners

Thriller film shot in Ballina, screening in Casino

Burning to see locally made film Burns Point? Screening at Casino RSM Club.

Showgirls shine after interviews

SHOW TRADITION: Casino showgirl entrant Holly Miller with this year's winner Kristen Hickey and entrant Jenna Bailey.

Our Casino girl Kristen is off to Dubbo

Intricate sculptures created with ancient technique

Northern Rivers artist Rudy Stavar working on one of his creations.

The oldest examples of this technique are more than 5700 years old

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

This is one of the most celebrated Doctor Who stories

Circus, Halloween, music and more in this week's gig guide

The Superjesus are an Australian rock band formed in Adelaide in late 1994, currently formed by Stuart Rudd , Sarah McLeod and Jason Slack.

The Superjesus, The Addams Family Musical and more this week

Intricate sculptures created with ancient technique

Intricate sculptures created with ancient technique

The oldest known examples of this technique are the objects discovered in southern Israel are estimated to be more than 5700 years old

Local artist is telling some of our most poignant stories

Lennox Head artist Kate McDowell performing part of the piece at La Boite HWY Festival 2016.

The Adventures of Wonderbabe the Terrible

Radio presenter's shocking joke about Dreamworld victims

Images from the scene after four people died on a ride at Dreamworld at the Gold Coast

Radio host taken off air after tactless Dreamworld joke

The Bachelorette fans rally around devastated Matty J

The Bachelorette runner-up Matty Johnson.

CALLS for reality dating show's runner-up to be the next Bachelor.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E12 - the finale

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

The Bachelorette finale: Georgia declares her love for Lee

Georgia Love with The Bachelorette winner Lee Elliott.

MATTY J left heartbroken in emotional grand final.

An intimate, honest performance with Renee Simone

SHE IS BACK: Miss Renee Simone will play Mullum Music Festival this year.

At Mullum Music Festival next month

Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Auction

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Great Investment or 1st Home Buy

1/37 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

3 2 1 Auction

This low maintenance neat and tidy duplex is set on a generous 540sqm level block in sought after Baywood Chase, Suffolk Park. Perfectly suited for the first home...

Deceased Estate Auction - Potential Packed

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered for...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

&quot;...a little style &amp; sophistication...&quot;

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 $649,000

DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are sad to be leaving to go back to 'the big...

This is a Nice Place to Live !

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land Meet Agent Onsite Friday 28th October 3pm This former avocado farm presents ... Auction 26th...

Meet Agent Onsite Friday 28th October 3pm This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha (approx 22 acres) of land with a boundary on...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June