CREEPY: Man broke into women's homes while they slept

POLICE are calling for more victims to come forward after a man was arrested for breaking into two Lismore homes yesterday.

Police allege that a 34-year-man recently broke into two homes at night that were occupied by lone women, senior constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said.

The man approached the women while they were in bed, asking for the use of a phone or speaking to them in an irrational manner.

After the women have threatened to call police the man has left.

Neither woman was physically hurt but both were quite upset by the ordeal, snr cnst Henderson said.

On Thursday afternoon Lismore Detectives have arrested and charged the man with break & enter with intent to commit a serious indictable offence, and aggravated break and enter with intent to commit a serious indictable offence.

He was also charged with an unrelated offence of failing to comply with reporting obligations (child protection register).

He was bail refused by police and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Police believe there are potentially more victims who have not reported these offences to police, snr cnst Henderson said.

If you or anyone you know has experienced a similar incident please contact Lismore Detectives without delay on 6626 0599.