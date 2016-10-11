Creepy clown trend hurting Lismore 'good' clowns

The unintended victims of this creepy clown trend include clown professionals like Lismore performer and artist Donna Walker.

"I can't dress like a clown and walk up the street any more and that is sad. It's also affecting my business." she said.

"Clowns brighten people's lives. Now I am concerned that for me to dress up as a clown with full face (paint), it could actually be dangerous to me."

"I'm also concerned for innocent people who dress in colourful clothes," she said.

Ms Walker has taken to social media in support of clowns using the hasthag 'Clowns Lives Matter'.

"I have done clowning for 20 years. It's part of my personality. It makes me sad that some people would want to cause them harm. What has the world come to,"

Ms Walker emphasised it was always important when employing performers for children's parties to ensure they have a Working With Children certificate.

According to administrator of the Facebook Page 'Clown Sightings Australia', 90 per cent of clowns that are supposedly roaming the streets are just people with nothing better to do.

"The 'threat of clowns' is not as bad as you think, but the problem is, we don't know which clowns are serious and which clowns are joking around."