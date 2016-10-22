Credit union goes to WAR for Rugby

WOLLONGBAR and Alstonville Rugby Club (WAR) recently scored $300 from Summerland Credit Union. The money was donated through Summerland's Cash4Clubs sponsorship program - which the club signed up to.

When a club member or supporter takes out a home loan and nominates a Cash4Clubs partner, that Club earns cash.

Mark Cox took out a home loan and nominated the club to receive the funds as he has been a member of The Pioneers for many years and his son plays for the club.

"The Wollongbar and Alstonville Rugby is a fantastic family run club to be a part of. I was delighted when I found out that just by nominating them when I took out my home loan, they'd receive a substantial cash donation. It also means I have a great deal on my loan from a local business that supports my club,” Cox said.

WAR Vice President, Damien Parker said, "This cash injection from Summerland means the club can look at renovating aspects of the ground and also think about purchasing new equipment. It costs us nothing to partner with Summerland. Our club members and supporters just move their banking over at great rates and the club earns cash. Everyone banks, so it makes sense to do it with a financial institution that supports the club.”

Lismore Branch Manager and WAR Member, Graeme Herne, was delighted. He said, "Having been a long time member of the WAR, it is wonderful that the club is able to receive these funds from Summerland.”