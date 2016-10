The blank sign on the South Tweed on ramp to the pacific highway. Photo: Blainey Woodham / Daily News

THERE are traffic delays on the Pacific Highway at Tweed Heads following a crash between a car and a truck.

Live Traffic NSW are reporting heavy traffic conditions, one of two south bound lanes closed and a diversion in place heading north.

There are 5km delays to northbound traffic and 3km delays southbound traffic.

The incident is reported as starting at 2.28pm, with possible persons trapped.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.