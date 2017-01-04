Man charged over crash that caused leg amputation

A MAN has been charged over a crash that saw another man's leg amputated.

Just before 10am on Monday 12 December 2016, a Subaru Impreza and a Hyosung motorbike collided on Bentley Road, Tuncester.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command and Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit attended the scene and began investigations.

The 22-year-old man riding the motorcycle was treated at the scene and conveyed to Lismore Base Hospital before being transferred to the Gold Coast Hospital.

Since the collision the man has had his right leg amputated.

Following investigations, the 24-year-old man who was driving the Subaru was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and overtaking when it is unsafe.

He is due to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday 13 February 2017.