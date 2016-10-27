WATCH: 2 car crash flips van

The scene of the accident on the corner of Ballina Rd and Invercauld Rd

UPDATE 8.20PM: A MALE driver that was trapped in one of the cars has been removed and taken to hospital.

The car on its side was a Mercedes van.

Two car crash: Two car crash at Goonellabah

UPDATE 7.30PM: ONE person is trapped and traffic diversions are in place after a two car crash on the corner of Ballina and Invercauld Road in Lismore.

Police, ambulance and the fire brigade are all on the scene of the accident.

One car tipped on its side in the crash and emergency service personnel are working frantically to get the driver of the other car out.

Car Crash at Goonellabah has closed roads. Patrick Carson

INITIAL: LIVE Traffic is reporting a crash between two cars in Goonellabah.

The crash occurred on the Bruxner Highway at Invercauld Road and has closed the road to all westbound traffic.

A diversion via Invercauld Road has been put in place.

Emergency services and RMS are on the scene and drivers are being warned to proceed with caution.