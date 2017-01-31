35°
Cow sickness cause for concern

31st Jan 2017 9:30 AM

NORTH Coast Local Lands Services District Veterinarians have confirmed a case of Three Day Sickness in a cow in the Kyogle area. Three Day Sickness or Bovine Ephemeral Fever is a viral disease of cows.

Animals affected with Bovine Ephemeral Fever experience a sudden onset of fever and are often reluctant to move. These animals stop eating and become depressed and can drool saliva, develop a nasal discharge and may have watery eyes.

The fever may cause temporary infertility in bulls and abortions in pregnant cows. Typically affected animals are only sick for a few days hence the name Three Day Sickness. Death or permanent lameness is seen occasionally due to the infection itself, or, as the result of misadventure. Heat stroke is another consideration if these animals go down in hot weather and affected animals should be provided with adequate shelter, water and food.

 

If you have any questions please contact your North Coast Local Land Services District Veterinarian or your local vet.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cattle cow three day sickness

POLICE have seized drugs and cash following a search warrant yesterday.

