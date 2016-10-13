Couple arrested carrying home made weapons

ON SUNDAY afternoon police saw two people acting suspiciously on Wheat Street, Casino.

Police seized these homemade weapons in Casino. Contributed

Police searched a 36 year old Casino man and and found three home made weapons and goods believed to be stolen. His female companion, was in possession of three knives, a home made knife, goods believed to be stolen and drug implements.

The man was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for Have Custody of an offensive implement in a public place and Goods In Custody. The woman will be issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for Possession of a Knife (second offence), Goods In Custody, A Fraud Offence and Possession of Implements to Administer a Prohibited Drug.