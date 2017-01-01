36°
News

Country road deaths spike in 2016

Hamish Broome
| 1st Jan 2017 12:01 PM
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DEATHS on the state's country roads have accounted for almost 90% of the worrying road toll rise in 2016, which saw 34 more fatalities than 2015.

A total of 384 people were killed NSW, almost 10% up on the 350 people killed in the previous year.

The tragic statistic is also the second consecutive rise in road deaths after 2014 saw the lowest road toll on record, with 307 deaths.

A deep concern for Northern Rivers residents is the number of fatalities on country roads, which accounted for 30 of extra deaths - or 88%.

Centre for Road Safety Executive Director Bernard Carlon noted the spike in country deaths was due to "significant increases in fatigue related crashes and excessive speeding".

Young driver deaths were also up by 12 to 52, and middle aged driver deaths rose by 17 to 79.

"No loss of life is acceptable and we are investing heavily in road safety programs to drive the road toll towards zero," Mr Carlon said.

"Since the worst road toll in 1978 with more than 1,300 fatalities, we reduced that to around 800 fatalities in 1990, and around 600 fatalities in 2000, but there is more work to do.

"We know we can continue to strive for zero fatalities because road deaths are decreasing over time," Mr Carlon said.

"We need the help of every single road user to take personal responsibility and make safe choices on and around our roads.

"If you make one New Year's resolution to keep yourself accountable in 2017, then let it be a commitment to making responsible decisions every time you get behind the wheel so you and the people you love get back home safely."

Some simple road safety resolution suggestions:

- I won't let my mate drive if he has a drink.

- I will always make sure all my passengers have their seatbelts on before I start the car.

- I will switch off my mobile before I drive.

- I will take regular rest breaks on long drives.

- When I set cruise control it will always be under the speed limit.

- I will download the Speed Advisor app and use it to stay under the limit.

Although there was a marked increase in the road toll in 2016, it is the seventh lowest total since 1944.

The fatality rate based on population is the fourth lowest since records began in 1908.

With the holiday season still underway, double demerits will be in place until January 2.

The next double demerits period will apply from January 25 to 29 for the Australia Day long weekend.

The 2016 road toll is preliminary at this stage and may change as a result of police investigations or coroner's findings. The final road toll will be able to be confirmed later in the year.

Lismore Northern Star
Country road deaths spike in 2016

Country road deaths spike in 2016

A TOTAL of 384 people were killed NSW, almost 10% more than the 350 people killed in the previous year.

You've shared your quirky NY resolutions with us

Fishing every day of next year is one resolution shared with us.

We asked people what quirky New Year's resolutions they had

Snake caught shopping for organics

Kane Anderson caught this eastern brown snake, approximately one metre long, in the store room of a grocery store on the Northern Rivers.

A staff member "used his bare hands to throw the snake in a bucket"

Rare glider saved and in breeding program

This is not the damaged squirrel glider, but one that WIRES will be able to put back into the wild.

Distressed glider found entangled on barbed wire fence

Local Partners

Triple murder near Ballina shocks community

IT WAS the worst of news for the residents of the tiny area known as German's Creek.

Holiday traffic: Avoid these locations if you can

A common sight on holiday roads along the east coast.

Traffic updates to take you into the long weekend

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Hot weather and great music marked the start of the festival

Time to party at Falls Byron Bay: what not to miss

Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Our picks from this year's music line up

Lismore won't be a ghost town this New Year

FUN; Lismore streets will come alive on New Year's Day.

A list of businesses open during the Tropical Fruits festival

M*A*S*H actor William Christopher dies

M*A*S*H actor William Christopher dies

WILLIAM Christopher, best known as the US Army priest Father Francis Mulcahy on the hit TV comedy "M*A*S*H," has died at the age of 84.

ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage divides viewers

The ABC left viewers unimpressed with its NYE coverage, again

Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017

Singer Kylie Minogue

KYLIE Minogue talks 2017 and Aussie Christmas

Carrie Fisher's death leads to $50 million payout to Disney

Carrie Fisher died on December 27.

Disney set to receive $50 million insurance payout

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Hot weather and great music marked the start of the festival

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

Dwayne Johnson and his dad in a picture the star shared on his Instagram page.

The Rock shared his dad's backstory with fans

What's on the big screen this week

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

TWO new movies join the wealth of films on at the cinemas.

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

SNEAK PEAK &quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own own private...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Huge, NBN-ready lots up for sale near Goonellabah

Huge lots up for sale as part of stage one of the Valley View Estate.

"Land releases like this are scarce”

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

$41 million plans for go-kart track, private helipad

An artist impression of facilities at a proposed $41 million development at Empire Vale.

Take a look at this major development proposed for south of Ballina

Halfway mark reached for housing development

Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Planned shopping centre to create hundreds of new jobs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!