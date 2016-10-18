Counterfeit $10 note used at supermarket

While it's common to see fake $100 and $50 notes, a $10 fake note has been uncovered.

WHILE it is often $50 and $100 notes that are counterfeit a $10 fake note has been found in Casino.

The note was passed in a supermarket in Casino over the weekend.

The $10 note was darker than normal and the colour was breaking off the note.

Identification numbers were missing from under Banjo Paterson.

The signature for Mary Gilmore was dark blue instead of black.

The names of both identities are missing from both sides of the note.

The store is covered by CCTV and the note has been seized for fingerprint and DNA analysis as NSW and Federal Police investigate.

Senior Constable David Henderson, Crime Prevention Officer said the $10 note was a poor quality counterfeit, and when there is one, there is a good chance there are more in circulation.

Retail staff are asked to keep an eye out for fake notes and report any counterfeits to police straight away.

If you have any information about the manufacture of counterfeit currency please call your local police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

It is a serious criminal offence to manufacture and knowingly use counterfeit currency. #LismoreScamWatch #CasinoNSWcrime