Vandalised hospital needs more security

RICHMOND Valley Council is putting the heat on the State Government to prioritise the ailing Coraki-Campbell Hospital building.

Mayor Robert Mustow said ramping up security measures, such as installing a temporary fence around the premises, may help prevent further damage by vandals.

"The way it's going, there is going to be nothing left of it (the building)," Cr Mustow said.

Cr Daniel Simpson said he wouldn't be against implementing some form of security measure in the interim while the Northern NSW Local Area Health District navigates the process to dispose of the unused portion of the Coraki - Campbell Hospital site.

Cr Robert Hayes has seen the vandalism at the site firsthand, he is dedicated to lobbying the government with his fellow councillors for something to be done for the Coraki community.

"Personally I think it's a total waste of a community building," Cr Hayes said.

All three councillors said Richmond Valley Council have engaged in discussions with Clarence MP, Chris Gulaptis in the past two months to lobby State Parliament about the building.

A Northern NSW Local Health District spokesperson said historical vandalism at the building has been monitored and security measures are in place across all NNSW LHD facilities, including Coraki.

The site was closed in 2011 with works underway to open the new $4m Coraki - Campbell HealthOne facility adjacent to the old building in the first half of 2017.