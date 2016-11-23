Kerbside waste collections could return to this town

Kerbside waste collections may come back to the Ballina Shire if a councillor's notice of motion passes at tomorrow's council meeting.

KERBSIDE bulk waste collections could return to the streets of Ballina after more than 25 years if a Ballina Shire councillor has his way.

Cr Phillip Meehan has proposed in a notice of motion, to be tabled at tomorrow's Ballina Shire Council meeting, for the council to investigate an annual kerbside mass waste pick-up program.

The motion also seeks to include an assessment of possible free tip drop-off tickets for Ballina Shire residents.

Cr Meehan said "a majority or residents see this service as something they should receive," highlighting kirbside bluk waste disposal is commonplace throughout the state's local government areas.

He said the collection would assist people such as the elderly and may drive down illegal dumping in the shire.

A co-payment system coupled with restrictions on weight and items disposed are among the features of what Cr Meehan said would make for a sustainable, affordable kerbside collection and free-ticketing program.

Council staff said Cr Meehan's motion may lead the council to act "inconsistently" with all its waste strategies, which encourage people to manage their waste effectively through recycling or other means.