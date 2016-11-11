Council's plan to save North Coast park from development

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

BYRON Shire Council has told the NSW Education Minister it would like to consider purchasing the land at 60 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park.

Mayor Simon Richardson said since last week the council had discussed the matter with the department and local member Tamara Smith's office.

"It's an essential piece of land for our residents and in 2001 Council secured a licence over the previously earmarked school site," he said.

"Since that time, the site has been well used by the community and to see this land sold off for development has many in our community dismayed and upset.

"The land is surrounded by young families and our older generations and is a critical sporting and recreation asset.

"Over the years, our community and Council have invested significantly in the adjoining block with the tennis courts, skate park and playground.

"Land is very limited in the area and securing this space would continue to provide health and well-being opportunities for the future of our residents."

With the support of the Minister, the council will now enter into negotiation for the Suffolk Park land and is in the process of completing a land valuation.

The council will consider funding sources and formally resolve on the matter at its next meeting on Thursday, 17 November.

"A successful outcome for our residents, with the support of the NSW government, would be highly welcomed in Byron and we thank Tamara Smith for her representation to the Minister," Cr Richardson said.