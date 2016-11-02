Council using drone technology for remote inspections

EYE IN THE SKY: Water and Waste Water inspector Joe Morrissey with plant operator Blake Brewer-Charles and the new Lismore City Council drone to be used to inspect wastewater trunk mains and overflow.

NEW CASA regulations have allowed Lismore City Council to invest in a drone in the under 2kg catergory which in turn can be used for wastewater trunk main and overflow inspections.

The new DJI Phantom 4 will allow Lismore City Council to undertake difficult rural inspections which will save at least an hour on every job and $25,000 annually in staff time.

These sites require significant brush-cutting just to maintain access.

Water and Waste Water inspector Joe Morrissey said the drone cost just under $3000 and will have two operators.

"We have a lot of remote areas as far as the waste water is concerned so to be able to get down there quickly if there is overflows means we will be able to locate them," Mr Morrissey said.

Lismore City Council Gets Drone: New CASA regulations have allowed Lismore City Council to invest in a drone in the under 2kg catergory which in turn can be used for wastewater trunk main and overflow inspections.

"Instead of tracking along trying to find the problem we can send this through quickly and then they can go straight to the source.

Engineering Operations manager Matt Torr said they would be able to move through countryside to check wastewater lines from above without needing staff access.

"There is capacity to use this technology for a lot of different applications where jobs are dangerous or difficult," he said.

"In future we hope to use the drone for a whole range of other activities including bridge inspections, tree inspections and after flyovers of major works.

"It's great to see Council embracing technology and being innovative in approaching how we undertake our day-to-day business."