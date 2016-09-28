Council swamped by influx of development applications

Development applications are stacking up at Byron Shire Council.

AS DEMAND for housing within the Byron Shire increases, the council has been inundated with an unprecedented number of development applications.

It means applications are now taking longer than usual to process, with the average processing time now 60 days.

Director of sustainable environment and economy, Shannon Burt, said there had been a 35% increase in the number of applications from the same time last year.

"To ensure timely response of applications, Byron Shire Council has committed additional resources to meet the increased demand,” Shannon said.

"Applicants are encouraged to consult with the development support officers to ensure a full and complete application is submitted upfront to save time.”

Visit www.byron.nsw.gov.au/development-application-process or phone 6626 7000 for more information.