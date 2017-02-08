Council asks how it can aid economy

BALLINA Shire Council is preparing an economic development strategy to identify ways it can support and contribute to economic activity in the shire over the next decade.

"Ballina Shire is a great place of opportunity where business and industry is balanced with lifestyle and a breathtaking environment," Mayor David Wright said.

"Steady housing growth, ongoing infrastructure investment, the Pacific Hwy, Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport and proximity to south-east Queensland are some of the factors that can be harnessed for prosperity in coming years."

The development of the strategy will be based on consultation with local businesses and key industry groups through a series of workshops and an online survey.

It is expected that once drafted, the strategy will be placed on public exhibition.

Council will be contacting all business owners in Ballina Shire to outline options for getting involved and providing input regarding how the shire's economic opportunities can be best supported by the council.

Feedback from the broader community is also invited through the online survey or by contacting the council.

A discussion paper to provide information relevant to the development of the strategy has been prepared and can be viewed, along with other information about the project, at www.ballina.nsw.gov.au/ economy.