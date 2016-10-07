Coraki Vermin Classic to hook 'nasty' carp

The Benn family with carp they caught at the foot bridge at Richmond Rover in 2013. Photo Contributed

It's on again.

The Coraki Vermin Classic in its 12th year in conjunction with the Department of Primary Industries 'Gone Fishing Day'.

The target vermin is carp.

Last year, half a ton was caught from our rivers in two days. There will be an education session on Saturday morning for children to teach them about the nasty carp and what bait and knots to use to catch them. A cooked breakfast is free.

There is a Casting Comp Saturday afternoon and the Sunday highlight is a free BBQ for all registered participants. There are raffles also on Sunday with heaps of wonderful prizes and trophies up for grabs.

President of the Coraki Fishing Club Craig Vidler said, "Grab your family and fishing rods and help us get rid of these nasty carp from our rivers.”

Catch Boundaries for the competition is: The Richmond from Tatham to Woodburn, The Wilson River from Wyrallah to the Richmond, and all the estuaries in between.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

5pm to 7pm: Register at Coraki Hotel. $5 children, $10 Adults.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 (Coraki Hotel)

7:30am: Registration

8:30 - 9.30: Education session and BBQ

3:30pm: Casting competition for juniors

2 to 5pm: Weigh in Open, in the beer garden

SUNDAY 16 OCTOBER

11-1pm: Weigh in open at the pub. (No fish will be accepted after 1pm)

12.30 to 1.30: Free BBQ for registered participants 1:30pm Raffle Draw

2pm: Prize presentation 12 trophies and heaps of prizes up fir grabs.

For more details please contact 0400264246 or 0411230066.