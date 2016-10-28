Coraki clinic closes and moves the doctor to Casino

IF EVER there was a village or small town that seemed to have hard luck trying to find a doctor, Coraki would be one of them.

After the closure of the Campbell Hospital and then losing their only doctor, Dr Rosie, it seemed things were turning around when the Maria Clinic in Casino established a medical practice in the area.

As of last Friday, however, this clinic has also closed.

Patients ringing the clinic last week were greeted with a recorded message stating the clinic was now closed and Dr Aung Aye would now be available from Casino.

When contacted by the Express Examiner, practice manager of the Maria Clinic, Shaji Mundattu said the clinic had to close as the reduced number of patients made the business financially unsustainable to continue GP services at Coraki.

"However, we are happy to continue the services if there is definite information abut our role in GP services at the new Health One facility set to open in early 2017," he said.

Coraki patient records are available at Maria Clinic, Casino to ensure the continuity of services.