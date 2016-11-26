Cops warn schoolies Riot Squad on its way

Police mounted unit is on its way to the North Coast.

AFTER a night of person searches, move-on directions, and alcohol tip-outs around Byron Bay, police have warned schoolies the Sydney Riot Squad and horse-mounted unit are on their way.

Careful not to reveal the exact timing, Tweed Byron Detective Inspector Gary Cowan said extra police are expected around Apex Park, the hub of Byron Bay schoolies activities, this weekend.

"Over the period of schoolies this weekend is always the main one," Det Insp Gary Cowan said.

"Tweed police and extra patrols from the Riot Squad and Mounted Units from Sydney will be in attendance as part of Operation Kimberly 2016, set-up to police schoolies.

"Schoolies are reminded that no alcohol or glass is to be taken glass into Apex Park or any Byron Bay park areas.

"Police are there to look after the schoolies.

"Police remind schoolies to be on their best behaviour while they're here because any anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and will be dealt with by police."