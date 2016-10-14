21°
News

Cops charged over locking up 8 year old boy

14th Oct 2016 4:41 PM
Two police have been charged over locking eight year old Mundhra Willima of Coraki in a paddy wagon in April.
Two police have been charged over locking eight year old Mundhra Willima of Coraki in a paddy wagon in April. Cathy Adams

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO police officers who allegedly locked up a eight-year-old boy in the back of a paddy wagon for almost in hour will now face court over the incident.

The two male senior constables from Richmond Local Area Command were the subject of an internal investigation following the incident in April.

The boy was allegedly left in the rear pod of the police caged vehicle in Coraki on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 13 after he was taken into custody for a malicious damage offence.

After being released after 50 minutes, the boy was examined by NSW Ambulance paramedics, and found to be uninjured.

The officers have since been charged for neglect of duty and leaving a child in a motor vehicle causing emotional distress.

They are expected to appear in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, November 22.

Both officers are currently on restricted workplace duties.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  boy custody editors picks locked up police

Cops charged over locking up 8 year old boy

Cops charged over locking up 8 year old boy

TWO police officers have been charged following an internal investigation into the incident.

Man arrested over Goonellabah robbery

Lismore detectives have arrested a man in relation to a robbery at Goonellabah earlier this week.

A man has been charged for the Goonellabah robbery earlier this week

Ten things to do this week

RED CARPET READY: Byron Bay International Film Festival Director J'aimee Skippon-Volke is getting ready for the opening gala.

Films, music, surf, rugby and more

Paul Capsis brings the nightlife to Tropical Fruits

LUMINOUS: Paul Capsis created a bespoke performance for NORPA's Generator fundraiser back in 2007.

As part of the Tropical Fruits Festival 2016.

Local Partners

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

THEY have been ready at the radio since 5.30am. A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is towing them in.

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

Essential Energy will be upgrading their lines on Wednesday in the Mid Richmond area.

ON Wednesday, October 12, 8am - 4pm will be a planned power outage

Ten things to do this week

RED CARPET READY: Byron Bay International Film Festival Director J'aimee Skippon-Volke is getting ready for the opening gala.

Films, music, surf, rugby and more

Paul Capsis brings the nightlife to Tropical Fruits

LUMINOUS: Paul Capsis created a bespoke performance for NORPA's Generator fundraiser back in 2007.

As part of the Tropical Fruits Festival 2016.

The Bentley Effect: A document of our history

An image from Brendan Shoebridge's film The Bentley Effect (2016).

A film directed by Alstonville's Brendan Shoebridge

Ten things to do this week

Ten things to do this week

THIS week's event list includes films, music, surf, rugby and more

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Paul Capsis brings the nightlife to Tropical Fruits

LUMINOUS: Paul Capsis created a bespoke performance for NORPA's Generator fundraiser back in 2007.

As part of the Tropical Fruits Festival 2016.

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

The Bentley Effect: A document of our history

An image from Brendan Shoebridge's film The Bentley Effect (2016).

A film directed by Alstonville's Brendan Shoebridge

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

POSITION, POTENTIAL &amp; PRICED FOR QUICK SALE!

18 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER OFFER!

There is a whole lot to love about this property & at this price will be sold quickly! On 936sqm's of land with only one neighbour, this solid 2 storey, 3 bedroom...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Beach, Surf &amp; Coffee In A Niche Location

4/2 Kipling Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Auction 29/10/16...

Located only 300 metres to Clarke’s Beach and a short stroll to the centre of Byron Bay’s cultural hub, this stylish 3 bedroom townhouse is privately set on the...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held addresses. Centrally located in...

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA