The kids from Coorabell school will be helping with their fete today

IF you are looking for something to do today (Sunday) why not get get your 1980's gear on and head to the Coorabell School fete.

It's all being held at the Coorabell hall from 8am to 4pm.

Apart from their renowned curry stall, Coorabell will also have a plant and local produce stall, vintage clothes and plenty of hampers to be won.

The fete also has an 80s dress theme, so dig out your Michael Jackson or Madonna t-shirt and get along.