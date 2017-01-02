Cooler temps, thunderstorms likely for Northern Rivers

Today will be cloudy with the possibility of rain and even a thunderstorm.

THE latest forecast of what the Northern Rivers can expect to see from the heavens, brings a promise of rain.

With only a slight relief in the temperatures the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a high of 34 degrees celsius in Lismore, 31 in Ballina and 29 in Byron Bay for today.

A change is coming, however, thanks to a broad and slow moving low pressure trough which extends from northern Australia into northeastern New South Wales.

Today will remain cloudy with a very high (95%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening.

There is even the possibility of a thunderstorm.

Tomorrow the maximum temperature predicted are 26 for Lismore and Byron Bay and 27 for Ballina.