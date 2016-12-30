Cool down, have fun at Byron Falls Festival

FALLS Festival goes underway at its North Byron Parklands and another three locations across the country this weekend, with 22,500 punters expected to attend the sold out event in Byron Bay alone.

Festival director Brandon Saul is heading the preparations.

"Expect three days of fun and magic; we have a Ferris Wheel, great music, delicious food and it's going to be fantastic,” he said.

Among the non-music features of the festival this year is Palm Springs, a chill-out area with sand, seats under palms and fourteen pools for punters to cool down, given the sunny hot weather forecast for the area this weekend.

"This year we have a lot more shading, we added a few more covered bars, plus a couple of food halls, there is new shade ion the camping areas and my personal favorite, Palm Springs,” Brandon Saul said.

"We also have a fleet of buses taking people to and from the beach,” he added.

Mr Saul said 2017 will be welcomed by American musician and actor Childish Gambino, whose show starts one minute after midnight on the New Year, plus acts such as Grandmaster Flash, Bernard Fanning, Client Liaison and more.

"I think the New Year in particular is going to be fun, with the theme this year being 'gold' and Hot Time Tub Machine in particular taking us into 2017,” he said.

Falls Festival Byron Bay is held at Yelgun from December 31 to January 2.