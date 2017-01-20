Controversial Iron Gates development renamed

PEACEFUL. Pristine. Perfect. The first major land release in Evans Head has been given a new name and new motto.

The controversial Iron Gates has been renamed Vantage and the word - pristine - has been used at least three times in the promo video urging buyers to snatch 600sq m of land for $265,000.

"Reserve your piece of paradise, only 1.5km from the main street of Evans Head."

"Great community vibe," the brochure promises.

Some residents are concerned, however about the amount of development occuring in the area.

There is Vantage, as well as 70 new cabins at the beachfront holiday park and 340 home sites at the Air Park.

Coupled with the construction of the new Pacific Hwy, Evans Head is feeling the impact of urban growth.

Raine and Horne Contributed

A concerned resident who asked not to be named said he was concerned about environmental impacts of big developments.

He used the last paperbark tree on the old school site on the corner of Elm and Cedar Sts in Evans Head as an example.

The site is being developed and six paperbark trees have been removed by a private developer with one remaining.

The trees were gifted to the community by early settler James Paddon and were heritage listed in the 1990s but later de-listed in the early 2000s.

Evans Head Business and Community Chamber president, Brian O'Farrell, said the community's vibe was generally positive.

"People are mostly quite excited about it because land is limited around here ... there's only this development and a couple of other smaller developments going on," he said.

"We've been waiting for many years for it to come through ... it will be great for the town."

He said he wasn't concerned about losing Evans Head's small, old-fashioned beach town feel.

"There's only 176 blocks there so there won't be much difference, it will just help the infrastructure of Evans Head," Mr O'Farrell said.

Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said the council was waiting for the assessment of the master plan by NSW Department of Planning and Environment.

"The developer is negotiating requirements with relevant NSW government agencies so the master plan can be determined.

"When that is complete council will proceed with the development assessment process," Mr Macdonald said.

The council does not have a tree preservation policy.