Controversial changes to Lismore quarry get the green light

AN APPLICATION to change the project approval for Champions Quarry near Lismore has been partially approved.

The Department of Planning and Environment, in a statement released today, said it had considered issues raised during public consultation in its assessment.

Champions Quarry 2 Pty Ltd proposed modifications to four aspects of the quarry's existing project approval, and the department has approved modifications to three of the four aspects:

Public road maintenance contributions for Lismore Council can continue to be calculated with scales fitted to front-end loaders, which weigh materials transferred from the quarry. As an alternative, the quarry is still permitted to build and use a truck weighbridge

An internal road connecting the central and southern extraction areas of the quarry will now be watered to manage dust, rather than being sealed

Boundaries identified in the Biodiversity Offset Strategy have been amended to better protect existing vegetation on site.

The company also sought to change the required frequency of Community Consultative Committee (CCC) meetings, but the Department determined this condition should remain unchanged.

This means that the CCC will continue to decide the frequency of its meetings.

A spokesperson from the Department said consultation with the community was enshrined into the process for assessing applications.

"The modification application was publicly exhibited for community feedback during March 2016," a spokesperson said.

"Key issues raised during public consultation include dust emissions, the ongoing need of the CCC and the accuracy of using scales as a measurement method.

"The department has closely considered potential dust impacts on the local community and is satisfied that watering the internal haul road is a satisfactory and practical alternative to sealing.

"The accuracy of scales for weighing quarry products has also been considered.

"The department is satisfied that accuracy will be maintained provided the company appropriately manages these processes, as outlined in its application, and required by the department through a condition in its approval.

"The department has thoroughly assessed the modification application under clear and consistent rules."