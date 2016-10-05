Controlled blasts to be carried out along Pac Hwy

MOTORISTS should be aware that there will be changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway as part of the upgrade between Woolgoolga and Ballina this week.

Improvements will be carried out for about the next fortnight at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Norleys Lane at Tyndale.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60km/h and traffic controllers will be in place tomorrow and Thursday.

Motorists can expect delays of up to five minutes between 7am and 5pm, weather permitting.

Controlled blasting will be carried out today about two kilometres north of Sheehys Lane at Tyndale.

For the safety of workers and motorists all traffic on the Pacific Highway will be temporarily stopped during controlled blasting.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes between 1pm and 3pm and are advised to plan travel around these times or allow extra time for their journeys.

Electronic message boards on the side of the highway will also be used to advise motorists of controlled blast times and traffic stoppages.

Work to repair the road surface south of Yamba interchange will be carried out from 6pm on Thursday to 6am Friday in the north and southbound lanes of the existing Pacific Highway.

Work will be carried out on both sides of the road with one lane closed and traffic control in place.

For the safety of workers and motorists the speed limit on the highway will be reduced to 40km/h and delays of up to five minutes can be expected.

There will be temporary traffic changes along the project route to ensure the work zone is safe.

This includes traffic control on local roads and access roads where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required.

Reduced speed limits and lane closures may be in place for access and may affect travel times.

Motorists should keep to speed limits and follow the direction of traffic controllers and signs.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while the work is carried out.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download Live Traffic App or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.