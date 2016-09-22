Concerns failed shark 'eco-barriers' could kill marine life

The first section of the Lennox Head trial shark barrier being installed before ultimately washing away.

PRIMARY Industries Minister Niall Blair says he is confident damage to marine life from failed shark "eco-barrier” trials on the North Coast will be kept as minimal as possible.

The barrier at Lennox Head was abandoned last week because of shifting sands, leaving authorities with a major clean-up effort to remove the tangled mesh.

A similar trial in Ballina was deserted last month.

Mr Blair said eco-barriers were chosen over traditional shark nets because the State Government was committed to protecting the North Coast's marine habitat.

"The last thing that we wanted was to have adverse impact on some of the wide range of species that we see, particularly on the North Coast,” he said.

"Like the large turtle population that we see up there.

"When we're dealing with an agency that has tried everything they can to protect marine life on the North Coast, I am confident they will take all of the measures necessary to continue to protect that marine life.”

ARM NEWSDESK