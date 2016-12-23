Concern about 'inappropriate' $1.1 million Lismore cycleway

Genevieve Madden discusses her concerns about a new cycling path with Lismore City Council's assets manager, Scott Turner.

PLANS for a $1.1 million cycleway project in Lismore have upset some residents, who say the route is "inappropriate".

Tony and Genevieve Madden of Ross St in Lismore Heights, alongside about 10 other residents, met with council workers this month to voice their concerns.

Mr Madden said he would like to see the money spent elsewhere.

"We don't see any demonstrated use for cyclists having access," he said.

Mr Madden said he had only seen cyclists travelling down Ross St once in 40 years.

Tony and Genevieve Madden are concerned about the impact of a new cycling path down their street. Cathryn McLauchlan

Lismore City Council's assets manager, Scott Turner, said the upgrade would connect Ross St student accommodation to Ballina Rd.

"(The plan is) to connect it up to Kellas St and Ballina Rd there at the roundabout," he explained.

One of the residents' greatest frustrations was the potential impact to the width of the road.

One of the concerns Ross St residents have about new cycling paths is how it will affect the steepness of the nature strips, therefore the ability to park alongside them. Cathryn McLauchlan

One homeowner, Neil Stokes, raised this concern in a letter to Lismore City Council on December 11.

"The council has acknowledged that the street width is insufficient (only six metres and not nine metres) to appropriately service the student accommodation," the letter read.

"The construction of works that further encumber parked vehicles and roadway passing width would see an added aggravation to the issue."

The street width issue has been on the radar for 27 years. It was first mentioned in a 1989 letter from council staff member PB Reynders, to Dr Stokes.

"You are advised that council thereby resolved to ensure that Ross St is duly upgraded by the time the new buildings (student accommodation) will be occupied, so it can cope with the additional traffic," the letter read.

That upgrade never happened.

But Mr Turner said the planned cycleway would not affect on-street parking and the road width.

Residents' propose an alternative cycleway

Ross St residents would like Hilton Ave utilised if a cycle lane needs to be built on their road. Google Maps

Ross St residents would be happy with a cycleway passing through Hilton Ave and connecting directly up to Ballina Rd, instead of the roundabout.

NSW Government Funding

The $1.1 million state government funding will allow the council to expand on existing infrastructure to create an uninterrupted cycleway from Ross St to the Lismore Transit Centre.

Inspecting a new section of the cycleway outside Lismore Public School are (l-r) John Alexander from RMS, Lismore MP Thomas George, Minister for Roads Duncan Gay and Lismore councilâ€™s assets manager Scott Turner and assets engineer Anthony Magarry. Contributed

It's stage one of a three-stage project to create a cycleway from Richmond Hill Road right down to the CBD. Stages two and three are yet to be funded.

Lismore City Council hopes to complete Stage one of the project by May 2017.