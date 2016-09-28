Community saves its historic pub

THE 1911 Rappville Hotel has gained a reprieve from closure.

A crowdfunding program and support from local musicians, combined with donations from community groups, hardware suppliers and tradesmen, has enabled the pub to reach initial fire safety audit requirements.

The Rappville Social Club, Rappville Sports Association and Rappville matriarch Molly McLennan raised more than $2000 during a recent woodchop event.

Publicans Peter St Clair and Jayne Fitzpatrick thanked all who contributed prizes, including Smiths Butchery, Darraghs Butchery, Shear Illusions, Kwong Sings, Sweet Treats, Janine Cusacks Kitchen Scales, Country Boys Kitchen and Casino DIY Hardware.

The pub continues to liaise with Richmond Valley Council to steer a way forward for one of the few remaining timber two-storey commercial hotels built in the 1900s to satisfy current fire and safety regulations.