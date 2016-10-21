27°
News

'Beautiful soul taken too soon': Tributes for Amanda Nash

Claudia Jambor
| 21st Oct 2016 8:05 AM Updated: 8:10 AM
A photo of Amanda Nash and her daughter, Bonnie, posted on the GoFundMe fundraising page.
A photo of Amanda Nash and her daughter, Bonnie, posted on the GoFundMe fundraising page.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE, 9am: LOVING tributes to the late Amanda Nash are flooding a GoFundMe page created to support her family.

The page, set up about seven hours ago, has raised nearly $12,000 for Mrs Nash's family. It has been shared more than 570 times on social media.

Friends and locals have left heartfelt messages with their donations on the page expressing their deep sadness at the death of the 35-year-old and remembering her as a loving, caring mum to her daughter, Bonnie.

"A beautiful soul taken too soon" was how friend, Sarah Thomas described the tragedy.

Duncan and Prue Walker said they were "absolutely shattered at the loss" of Mrs Nash, describing her as "a beautiful and caring person".

"Our thoughts go to Ryder and Bonnie but also Bobby and Elizabeth on the loss of their daughter," the pair wrote in a joint tribute.

Friend Kerene Bienke remembered the 35-year-old for her warming smile.

"She will be greatly missed, will always remember that beautiful amazing smile of hers that always brightened up every room," Ms Bienke wrote.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: MORE than $5000 has been raised in just six hours for Lennox Head woman Amanda Nash, who was killed in a car crash on the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville on Monday.

A GoFundMe page was set up by the 35-year-old's friend, Casey Nipperess, who wrote of the "heartbreaking news" that Mrs Nash had left behind a "loving husband and their beautiful three-year-old daughter".

The page, which was only set up last night and has a $5000 target, has already raised $6300 as of 8am this morning.

"If you knew Amanda, you were blessed," Ms Nipperess wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"She was one of the kindest, most encouraging, loving and generous people I have ever had the privilege of knowing.

"Always smiling and so full of life.

"I know that if I was in this situation, she'd do whatever she could to help and support my family in any way she knew possible.

"Every cent of the money you give out of your love for her will be going directly to Ryder (Mrs Nash's husband) and little Bonnie (her daughter) to try and ease some of the financial burden that comes with losing such a precious person.

"Amanda was always there through times where I needed support, now we need to give back and support her family through this tragic and utterly heartbreaking loss.

"Rest in peace, beautiful girl. You are so sorely missed."

To donate to Mrs Nash's family, visit the GoFundMe page.

Lismore Northern Star
'Beautiful soul taken too soon': Tributes for Amanda Nash

'Beautiful soul taken too soon': Tributes for Amanda Nash

MORE than $12,000 has been raised in just seven hours for the husband and daughter of a 35-year-old woman killed in a car crash on the Bruxner Hwy this week.

Nursing home carer 'heard moaning' before residents died

Outside Sydney Supreme Court for the trial of accused murderer Megan Jean Haines are (from left) Shannon Parkinson (granddaughter of suspected murder victim and St Andrew's aged care centre resident Marie Darragh), Janet Parkinson (sister) and Charli Darragh (daughter).

On-duty carer first met accused murderer night before two women died

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Man of iron runs triathlon in 10 hours

TOUGHING IT OUT: Wes Thompson completes the Hawaii Iron- man and, left, it's head down during the 180km cycle leg.

HE'S run, swum and cycled breaking the 10 hour barrier

Local Partners

Council to cut Lismore hospital parking costs

COULD this be the solution that hospital workers have been asking for?

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

RESCUE TEAM: Acting unit commander Kira Hartland, front, with the team from Marine Rescue Evans Head.

A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is tow

Top 5 in entertainment this week

An image from Brendan Shoebridge's film The Bentley Effect (2016).

The top 5 events on the Northern Rivers this week.

Unforgettable Nat 'King' Cole with Dorian Mode

FULL VOICE: Dorian Mode performing the Nat 'King' Cole Tribute Show.

Tribute show by Dorian Mode comes to Lismore

Music at Main Arm School

ON STAGE: Lou Bradley.

School hosts local talent for an evening of live music

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

CATHRIONA White's mother claims she has positive blood test results that prove Jim Carrey knew he had STDs.

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Top 5 in entertainment this week

An image from Brendan Shoebridge's film The Bentley Effect (2016).

The top 5 events on the Northern Rivers this week.

Unforgettable Nat 'King' Cole with Dorian Mode

FULL VOICE: Dorian Mode performing the Nat 'King' Cole Tribute Show.

Tribute show by Dorian Mode comes to Lismore

Music at Main Arm School

ON STAGE: Lou Bradley.

School hosts local talent for an evening of live music

Deceased Estate - Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Auction this...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held addresses. Centrally located in Mullumbimby...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Beach, Surf &amp; Coffee In A Niche Location

4/2 Kipling Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Auction 29/10/16...

Located only 300 metres to Clarke’s Beach and a short stroll to the centre of Byron Bay’s cultural hub, this stylish 3 bedroom townhouse is privately set on the...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Great Investment or 1st Home Buy

1/37 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

3 2 1 Auction

This low maintenance neat and tidy property is set on a generous 540sqm level block in sought after Baywood Chase, Suffolk Park. Perfectly suited for the first...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

INSPECTION CANCELLED!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER OFFER!

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS! With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring...

This is a Nice Place to Live !

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Auction

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market