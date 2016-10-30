Community pay their respects at Dreamworld

Flowers left on the front lawn at Dreamworld after a terrible tragedy where four people lost their lives.

The Dreamworld car park was eerily quiet.

There were no sounds - no swoosh of the rides, no children's laughter, no loudspeakers.

It was silent.

And the only movement was at the main entrance to Dreamworld where the community had come to pay their respects for a tragedy that had shocked a nation.

The red carpet stood empty except for where a lone security guard stood watching as families embraced and reflected on the awful events that took place on Tuesday.

There was a large contingent of children who arrived to pay respects and place flowers along the wall.

Hundreds of Dreamworld staff attended a staff-only memorial on Friday morning out the front of the main entrance to pay their respects.

The staff memorial service came as Dreamworld management announced the park would remain closed indefinitely.

Dreamworld have announced they will place a permanent memorial inside the park incorporating some of the tributes left after the service.

Three police vehicles remained at the site late Saturday, their occupants no doubt inside the theme park tasked with helping to establish a cordoned off area as investigations continue.

One of the seating devices similar to the one involved in the accident remained stationary and was visible from the carpark.