The Humans of Lismore go up on stage this weekend

BAND: The Humans of Lismore are Gruntus Christ on vocals, Fiddle Bopeep on fiddle, Mr Chowang on guitar, Killer Jules on bass and Dr Fukenstien on drums.

HUMANS of Lismore is a new rock comedy band formed by, well, a bunch of Lismore humans.

They are Gruntus Christ on vocals and guitar, Fiddle Bopeep on fiddle and vocals, Mr Chowang on guitar, Killer Jules on bass and vocals, and Dr Fukenstien on drums.

Frontman Gruntus Christ said the band was putting on a variety show to delight local audiences, titled Tonight it's The Humans of Lismore.

"We're funnier than a guitarist with a squirrel down his pants and we rock harder than the Rolling Stones with a bag full of rocks," he said.

The event will include appearances and performances by Mayor of Lismore Isaac Smith, local entrepreneur AJ Magnay, local photographer One Lone Duck, stand-up comic Roachy and Fingred the Finger Magician.

Also in the line up are percussive love poets the Bowler Bears, improvised comedy with Twisted Wits, Tribal Fusion Belly Dancers, singer songwriter Millie Ivaschenko, Chapman Stick player Caalen 'Mr Incredible' Breese plus young songwriter MOCRI$.

The Humans of Lismore will get you rolling and jumping with their mix of punk, rock and comedy.

"We are more Lismore than Human, and we have come to jump around, swear at, then complement people, especially you. You'll laugh until you don't. Then you will laugh some more," Gruntus Christ said.

The band has been working together for the last couple of months and their goal is to become "the most entertaining band in the history of everything, ever".