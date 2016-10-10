Collison between car and motorbike leaves one in hospital

POLICE are investigating following a collision between a car and motorcycle at Uki.

Just after 5pm on Friday, emergency services were called to Kyogle Road, Uki, following reports a motorcycle and Mitsubishi Triton 4WD had collided.

The rider of the motorbike, a 43-year-old man, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics, before being air lifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver and two passengers in the vehicle were also treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

Officers attached to Tweed/Byron Local Area Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.