Coffee cups, signature trees: First 2017 council meeting

An ordinary council meeting will be held at the Lismore City Council chambers on February 14.

A SIGNATURE tree and council-use reusable coffee cups are up for discussion at the first 2017 Lismore City Council meeting next Tuesday.

Council will convene to discuss and resolve a number of issues at the ordinary council meeting

A signature tree

Councillor Vanessa Ekins has given notice of intention to move that council "support the concept of (a) signature tree or trees for Lismore and Villages".

She has proposed consultation with community panels and stakeholders such as Bundjalung Elders Council, Ngulingah Land Council, Rainforest Botanic Gardens and others to identify suitable trees and planting locations.

The councillor comment read: "Planting and promoting signature tree/s is an idea we can progress now and links strongly to Lismore's name which means Great Garden".

ABC's gardening guru Phil Dudman proposed the Illawarra Flame Tree because it was native to the region, well-known and loved and it holds significance with indigenous people.

He also proposed a Lismore Flame Tree Festival to coincide with the peak flowering period of the tree in spring.

Reusable coffee cups

Councillor Eddie Lloyd wishes to see council showing leadership in the use of reusable coffee cups and water bottles.

She commented: "Choosing to use a reusable cup instead of disposable paper coffee cups will lead to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, a reduction in water use and reduction in landfill".

Gary Murphy, the executive director of Infrastructure Services, added a council-branded mug or cup for hot drinks was plausible.

"These could be part of a commencement package to new staff and also offered to existing staff if they would like one," he said.

"We can manage this within existing budgets as these items are charged back to program areas as an equipment cost."

Other matters to be discussed include:

Continuation of work with Jarjum Pre-School on their proposal to relocate to Clifford Park

A planning proposal to rezone land on Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, to large lot residential subdivision

Quarterly Budget Review

For the full agenda visit the Lismore City Council website.