Clubs partner up for women's festival

MEMBERS of the Rotary Club of Summerland Sunrise Inc. and women in business Stella Network Lismore, have partnered with other organisations to support the week-long Lismore Women's Festival, by commencing the week with the Women's Expo on Sunday, March 5.

The Expo will be held at the Lismore Workers Club and will include an exhibitor space and a whole day of workshops and activities covering women's health, wellbeing and business.

Exhibitors will pay a site fee and any profit raised will be donated to a 'specific' women's program or project in the local community, to be nominated prior to the day.

Don't miss out on being part of this exciting inaugural event and join us by being an exhibitor and/or running a workshop or presentation.

To register your interest in being part of this Expo please reply to gaef1@optusnet.com.au or for further details and information please telephone Gae on 0412742095'